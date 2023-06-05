Firefighters douse grass fire in Vernon's Becker Park

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

The City of Vernon says two fire engines are on site at a grass fire in Becker Park.

"At approximately 2:20 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a wildland fire on the east side of the park. Two engines are currently on site and a wildland truck is en route," the city says.

The urban park is surrounded on all sides by development, situated between the Vernon Recreation Centre and Alexis Park neighbourhood.

The fire appears to mostly be out, with a few hot spots remaining.

It burned an area beside a hiking trail at the peak of the hill, directly behind homes.

"Crews on the scene say that at this time, no structures are being threatened," however.

The public is asked to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel easy access to the site.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

A grass fire is reported in Vernon's Becker Park.

Fire crews are responding to the park between the Vernon Recreation Centre and Alexis Park neighbourhood.

The park is home to a kids mountain bike park and has been a frequent site of homeless camps in recent years.

The cause and extent of the fire is not yet known, but photos from nearby show only a small plume of smoke from the hilltop.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.