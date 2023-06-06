Coldstream retirement community 'deregistered' - can't offer assisted living

Photo: Coldstream Meadows

A Coldstream retirement community that is restructuring more than $20 million in debt is not regulated by either Interior Health or the provincial government.

Britney (Charlton) Torrell, an investigator with the Ministry of Health's Seniors’ Services Division, says Coldstream Meadows is no longer registered as an assisted living residence with the Assisted Living Registry.

Torrell says she has been in contact with the operators, and any reference to assisted living must be removed from Coldstream Meadows' website.

As of Monday, assisted living was still listed among its offerings, despite Coldstream Meadows "electing to deregulate in 2020," says Torrell.

That means it must operate as an independent living facility only.

The registry is responsible for investigating complaints regarding the health and safety of residents at registered assisted living residences and is also responsible for investigating complaints regarding residences that are possibly operating without a registration.

Services such as assisting with residents' medications, grooming, bathing, dressing, safekeeping of money or property, and therapeutic diet support would all be considered assisted living.

Interior Health also states that Coldstream Meadows "is not a housing development licensed or managed by IH."

This follows a restructuring of the operation totalling $21.26 million, but owner Jack Borden says it's "business as usual" at Coldstream Meadows.

Recent court papers documented unpaid mortgages and demands for payment dating back to 2018.

As of a December court petition, the Meadows was also alleged to have had an outstanding municipal property tax and utility debt of almost $53,000. The Bordens also owed more than $27,000 in back taxes.

In addition, "The Meadows has failed to pay source deductions to the federal Crown, assessed amounts owing to WCB, and employer health taxes to the provincial Crown," the documents state.

Torrell says any resident complaints would fall under the umbrella of the Residential Tenancy Branch or office of the BC Seniors Advocate.