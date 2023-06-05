Explosion caused hold and secure at Vernon school on Friday

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Police say Friday's hold and secure at Fulton Secondary School in Vernon was the result of a "small explosion."

About 10:25 a.m., RCMP received a report that a small explosion or possibly a gunshot had been heard near the school, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Several frontline officers immediately responded to the area and to ensure the safety of students until police could arrive, a hold and secure safety measure was initiated at the school," says Terleski.

"From the ensuing investigation, police and school district staff determined the sound was the result of a small explosion that was caused by a group of students in an outside area near the school."

Once it was established there was no direct threat, the hold and secure was lifted.

No injuries were reported, and school district staff are following up on the incident.



"Any potential threats to our schools, until proven otherwise, are always taken seriously and with the utmost importance," Terleski said in an email.

"Our initial and immediate response, in collaboration with SD22, will always be to ensure the safety of students."

While neither police nor the school district elaborated on the source of the explosion, it is believed to have been an aerosol can.