Deadline nears to pay 2023 City of Vernon property taxes

Photo: Jon Manchester

The time is near to pay the taxman.

Property tax notices were mailed in May, and the City of Vernon reminds that taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. July 4.

If you didn't receive a tax notice by mail, the city recommends checking your email or logging in to your MyCity account to retrieve the information.

Homeowners are reminded to claim their homeowner grants by July 4. This must be done online or by phone via the provincial government. Visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700.

You can make payments at City Hall, but to avoid lineups, there are several other ways to pay:

Online through your financial institution

By cheque through the mail

24-hour drop box at the front entrance to City Hall

Note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.