Unique and inspiring stories sought for Voices of Vernon project

Photo: VDICSS

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society wants to hear the voices of Vernon.

The society is seeking storytellers with inspiring and stereotype-defying personal stories.

Inspired by the Human Library, Voices of Vernon provides an opportunity for locals to share their experiences as a means of encouraging intercultural understanding and building community connections.

"Voices of Vernon is an event that is designed for members of the community to lean into and come together in their human-ness, and explore our interconnectedness through face-to-face dialogue," says Emma Heistein, who organized the inaugural Voices of Vernon event in 2022.

"We're thrilled to be bringing the event back, to continue to challenge stereotypes and prejudices one person at a time."

The project is being produced in partnership with School District 22 to take action against racism and discrimination. It's supported by a BC Anti-Racism and Multiculturalism grant.

Students will have the opportunity this fall to listen, learn, and share in the stories of Vernon's diverse community members and recognize "the complexity of the human experience."

"This is a really unique opportunity to go beyond the labels that we give ourselves and others," says Kristy Hennings, Okanagan Regional Library head librarian, who participated in 2022.

Interested in sharing your story? Submit your interest here by June 30.