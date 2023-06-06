Rare and aggressive cancer diagnosis for Vernon woman

Photo: Go Fund Me

A rare and aggressive cancer diagnosis has prompted a Vernon woman to ask for help.

Teresa Orosz Rive has started a GoFundMe campaign for her best friend, Debbie.

On April 6, Debbie got “the devastating news” that the 16-centimetre tumour in her abdomen is ovarian carcinosarcoma.

Orosz Rive described it as a “rare and aggressive cancer.”

Debbie has needed to permanently step away from her job and requires live-in help for her treatments, she said.

Orosz Rive says Debbie has applied for Medical EI benefits, but it won’t be enough.

“She has applied ... but the maximum payment she can receive will not be enough to cover her monthly rent, let alone the added expenses of her treatment and prescriptions.

“Going through this cancer journey is hard enough for Debbie without the added anxiety of struggling to make ends meet.”

Debbie began full-time treatment on May 8.

Family members have left their jobs to help support Debbie on her journey.

Orosz Rive says treatment is both expensive and exhausting.

Debbie’s right lung has collapsed due to fluid buildup within the chest and abdomen, a side-effect of the cancer.

“Debbie does not have access to extended health care or medical benefits, and the added pressure of these new expenses has made an already stressful situation far more difficult,” says Orosz Rive.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $6,175 of its $30,000 goal.