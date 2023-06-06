216464
214102
Vernon  

Rare and aggressive cancer diagnosis for Vernon woman

Rare and aggressive cancer

- | Story: 430344

A rare and aggressive cancer diagnosis has prompted a Vernon woman to ask for help.

Teresa Orosz Rive has started a GoFundMe campaign for her best friend, Debbie.

On April 6, Debbie got “the devastating news” that the 16-centimetre tumour in her abdomen is ovarian carcinosarcoma.

Orosz Rive described it as a “rare and aggressive cancer.”

Debbie has needed to permanently step away from her job and requires live-in help for her treatments, she said.

Orosz Rive says Debbie has applied for Medical EI benefits, but it won’t be enough.

“She has applied ... but the maximum payment she can receive will not be enough to cover her monthly rent, let alone the added expenses of her treatment and prescriptions.

“Going through this cancer journey is hard enough for Debbie without the added anxiety of struggling to make ends meet.”

Debbie began full-time treatment on May 8.

Family members have left their jobs to help support Debbie on her journey.

Orosz Rive says treatment is both expensive and exhausting.

Debbie’s right lung has collapsed due to fluid buildup within the chest and abdomen, a side-effect of the cancer.

“Debbie does not have access to extended health care or medical benefits, and the added pressure of these new expenses has made an already stressful situation far more difficult,” says Orosz Rive.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $6,175 of its $30,000 goal.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4880466
4513 GALLAGHERS EDGEWOOD COURT
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$948,800
more details


Send us your News Tips!


215336


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Rosa
Rosa Vernon SPCA >


215357


TheTango.net
Sir Elton John feels 'exposed' without glasses

Sir Elton John feels 'exposed' without glasses

Music | June 06, 2023

Fun facts

Galleries | June 05, 2023

Taylor Swift swallows a bug onstage

Showbiz | June 05, 2023

Breaking boards

Must Watch | June 05, 2023

Transporting a tv on a unicycle

Must Watch | June 05, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214884