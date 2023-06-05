Vernon gymnasts booted out of Surrey Airbnb for complaining about filthy conditions

A group of young Vernon gymnasts and their mothers stood on the street, desperately looking for accommodation after they were unceremoniously kicked out of a Surrey Airbnb for complaining about its cleanliness.

Sharon Ward says the group of 11 travelled down to the coast for a weekend competition.

When they got there Friday, "the grounds were spotless ... when we drove up, the place looked amazing. We opened the door, and it all went downhill from there," says Ward.

The group from North Valley Gymnastics Club planned a "moms and girls weekend, so we rented this amazing looking property ... we splurged," says Ward.

"But we got there, and the place was absolutely disgusting."

There was rotten, mould-covered pizza in the oven, hair on the toilet and shower, green slime in the swimming pool, and the five-bedroom home had clearly not been cleaned.

Ward says they emailed the host, who told them they would send a cleaner over. The moms didn't plan on spending their weekend cleaning, but said they would deal with it themselves.

They went out for dinner, and while at the restaurant received an email saying their booking had been cancelled and they were to "vacate property immediately."

They rushed back to the house under threat of their belongings being put out on the street, to find a man inside their rental.

"We were literally left standing on the side of the road in Surrey for an hour and a half, trying to find a place to stay," says Ward.

They were finally able to find a place in Cloverdale and got there at 11 p.m., leaving the girls with little sleep when they had to compete in the morning.

She described the ordeal as an "absolutely horrible" experience. "What was supposed to be an amazing weekend turned into a nightmare."

The group was initially told the Airbnb host would only consider a refund after seeing their review, but has since agreed to a full refund; $107 was also to offset their additional hotel costs.

Ward says the shower was covered in soap scum and "what looks like years of buildup."

"We believe there were cameras in the home recording us, and were accused of unplugging said cameras at 6:45 p.m., but we were out for dinner at the time."

The Airbnb listing is described as a heritage estate with pool and courtyard.

It has a rating of 4.77 stars based on 22 reviews.

"Unwind in this heritage estate while visiting and exploring Greater Vancouver. This five-bedroom house is built with stone floors, high-beamed ceilings, and antique details for a luxurious yet charming feel. Relax in the living space with antique piano and cozy fireplace. Enjoy the Mountain views from the refreshing pool and lush garden. Our house opens to a paradise courtyard with swimming pool, covered patio, bbq area, built-in fireplace, professional tennis court and luscious manicured grounds," the listing states.

It adds that the hosts follows "best-in-class guidelines to ensure you have a peaceful, safe and memorable stay" and notes that Blink smart home cameras monitor entrances.

It rents for $799 a night, plus a $200 cleaning fee, $148 Airbnb service fee, and $175 taxes, for a total of $1,322 a night.