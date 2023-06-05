Work to begin on second phase of Silver Star Road multi-use path

Photo: City of Vernon

Construction on Phase 2 of Vernon's Silver Star Road multi-use pathway is set to begin.

Work will begin next week near the Silver Star Gateway Business Park and will continue through the summer.

When complete, the project will link Pleasant Valley Road and the Foothills subdivision.

Crews will be on site Monday to Friday and some Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"As the project continues throughout the summer, detours will be in place for the safety of the public and workers. Please be aware single-lane traffic will be required during the project, and flaggers will be on site to assist motorists. Travel delays are expected," the City of Vernon says.

To minimize disruptions, Silver Star Road will be open to north and south bound traffic evenings and weekends.

Residents in the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detour.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.