Strawberry season begins at Vernon Farmer's Market

Chelsey Mutter

Strawberry season kicked off in earnest at the Vernon Farmers Market on Monday.

“Me and my son Jake are here to get some fresh strawberries,” shopper Vaness Bostock told Castanet.

Strawberries "are just starting, especially for the first part of summer. And then we have the everbearing type that produce all summer," said Ernie Wasyliuk with Gardenview Melon.

With the sweet, red berries popping into season, a seasonal crowd favourite is just ending its run.

“Today is our last day for asparagus, it's been a very good season,” explained a Good N’ Plenty Produce spokesperson.

“We do have lots of other fresh vegetables. There’s lettuce, radishes, green onions, kohlrabi, spinach. Strawberries are just starting – it looks like a very good crop this year.”

Monday was the first day of the year for strawberries at the Vernon market.

“I just don't have time to go and pick them, so I came to buy them. I'm gonna make jam right away,” said Betty Carlon.

Vendors suggest coming early on market days to get the berries, because they sell out quickly.

“You gotta get here early to get all goods,” said Bostock.