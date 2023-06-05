Vernon mayor tips hat to seniors for BC Seniors Week

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon's mayor says BC Seniors Week is an opportunity to acknowledge the role and contributions of our older residents.

Seniors make up roughly 28% of Vernon's population "and have always played a significant role in the overall well-being of our community," says Mayor Victor Cumming.

"You can see this in the leading role many play in the vast volunteering initiatives throughout the community, or in the knowledge and skills shared as experienced employees and business operators. On top of this, many seniors also provide comfort and care to their families, friends and neighbours. Simply, they have helped shape Vernon into the remarkable place it is today."

Vernon is working to develop an age and dementia friendly community plan in partnership with the Vernon Seniors Action Network and provincial government.

The plan will aim to enhance inclusion and accessibility for seniors, increase service provider capacity and partnerships to help older adults live safely, enjoy good health, and stay involved.

"And the plan is not just for seniors; it will also help better connect citizens of all ages, building an even stronger sense of community across Vernon," says Cumming.

A draft of the plan is expected to be presented to city council in September.

"It is exciting to see that there is so much great work happening in the community to bring citizens together to celebrate, acknowledge, support and provide care for our older adult community. I encourage everyone to find a way of participating in BC Seniors Week through at least one of the many events planned by local service providers and community groups," said Cumming, thanking seniors for their contributions to the city.

BC Seniors Week continues until June 10.