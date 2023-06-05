Sentencing pushed back for Vernon man guilty of manslaughter

Photo: Shaun Wiebe

A Vernon man's sentencing in a 2018 death has been pushed back to the end of the week.

Shaun Ross Wiebe pleaded guilty May 1 to manslaughter in the death of Heather Barker, on March 15, 2018.

Sentencing will take place Friday; it had initially been set for Monday morning in Vernon court.

Barker, 37, died in hospital after being found unresponsive in her Cordon Place home in The Rise neighbourhood.

Wiebe previously operated Wiebe’s Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon.

College of Pharmacists of British Columbia records show Wiebe had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance abuse problem.