Vernon Fish and Game Club celebrated National Range Day today

To celebrate National Range Day today, the Vernon Fish and Game Club hosted a free event allowing anyone six and up to try shooting a gun.

And hundreds of people took them up on the offer at the club's shooting range on Bardolph Lake Forest Service Road.

Under the instruction and watchful eye of range officers, participants were able to shoot a variety of firearms including .22 rimfire, .22 long-range rifles as well as handguns.

There was a Cowboy Action Shooting demonstration which Jay Walper said was the best sport he has ever been involved in.

“We shoot 1800s period guns – rifles, revolvers and shotguns,” Walper said, explaining participants must shoot the weapons in a prescribed manner and be as accurate as possible.

Club president Randy Meier said the club wanted to show shooting as a safe sport.

He says shooting is a fun camaraderie sport, and he enjoys trying to outdo his friends.