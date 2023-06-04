Second annual Armstrong Spallumcheen Pride in the Park event held Saturday

Armstrong’s pride was showing at Memorial Park Saturday.

The second annual Armstrong Spallumcheen Pride in the Park event brought people together to celebrate acceptance and diversity.

Organizer Janine Carscadden said events like this one are important.

“It's extremely important that people in the 2SLGTB community know that there is a place for them,” Carscadden said.

Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer said all are welcome in the North Okanagan city.

“This sets the tone for inclusiveness and Armstrong-Spallumcheen want to be leaders in that department,” Cramer said. “Everyone is welcome in our community and everybody has a place.”

Carscadden said things have been getting better for the Rainbow Community as time goes on.

“I think we are very fortunate to live where we live. There is still room to grow, for sure. It really comes down to demystifying and a lot of people are afraid of things they don't understand and they don't really know and I think that being part of the LGBT and Rainbow Community becoming more integrated into our society, more awareness people will see we're just like everybody else.”