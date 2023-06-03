Fun and games as Vernon's Trail Tire Auto Centre celebrates 55 years in business

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Trail Tire Auto Centre is celebrating 55 years today.

The Vernon tire shop, formerly Peter's Tire Craft, is holding a variety of activities while raising funds for the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

Gary Kopiak, with Trail Tire, said the celebration was a way to give back to the community.

Kopiak said Trail Tire made the switch three years ago, but the business is under the same owners and management which has been operating in the city for more than half a century.

The day's events feature carnival games, a dunk tank, a clown, face painting, balloon animals and a barbecue.

“We are doing a charity barbecue for NOYFSS,” said Kopiak. “All of the donations received will go back to NOYFSS.”

Kopiak said NOYFSS was selected as the charity of choice because of the work they do in the community.

“We're all parents, we're all part of a family and youth services are important to us, so we figured that was a good connection and a good choice,” Kopiak said.

The festivities at the 27th Street tire store are on until 3 p.m. today.