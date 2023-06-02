Paraglider gets snagged in power lines, stalls traffic on Highway 97 through Vernon

Contributed

A paraglider got caught up in power lines overhanging Highway 97 through Vernon on Friday night, halting southbound traffic as emergency crews worked to get him free.

A local resident travelling through the area told Castanet they saw the paraglider snagged in the power lines near 34 Street.

They said the paraglider's fan was attached and the parachute canvas was dangling from behind them.

"Pretty crazy. You don't see that every day," they said. "They got fire trucks in the middle of the highway still and an ambulance. It looks like the guy is okay, but that was definitely interesting and they had to use a ladder to get them down."

Now that the individual has been safely escorted down, they said the highway appears to be opening back up again.

Photo: Jody Jackson