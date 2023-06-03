Paraglider gets snagged in power lines Friday evening after having to make an emergency landing

Contributed

UPDATED 9:25 a.m.

A paraglider who got caught up in some power lines on Highway 97 in Vernon ran out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on June 2, Vernon Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 4400-block of 32nd Street (Highway 97), with reports from several drivers that a person on a fan-powered paraglider was stuck approximately 20 feet off the ground.

Firefighters parked a fire engine under the patient to keep him from falling and then used the bucket of a ladder truck to safely remove him, the machine and the parachute from the wires and return them to the ground.

“It appears the paraglider ran out of fuel and the operator had to make an emergency landing,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

“The patient was assessed by paramedics on site and no injuries were reported. We’re proud of the quick and creative work of the crew to complete this rescue and we’re thankful that everyone was kept safe.”

Photo: Jody Jackson