Multiple acts lined up for the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society’s Spotlight Special Presentations Series

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society’s Spotlight Special Presentations Series is back with shows planned into next year.

The ongoing series will feature a full lineup of popular music, comedy and cirque performances.

Canadian artists take centre stage in the 2023/24 Spotlight season with concerts from two-time Juno Award-winning Dan Mangan on Sept. 25 and multi-platinum-selling country artist Tim Hicks on Oct. 25.

The popular, VDPAC’s OnStage Concerts return with intimate performances by alt-folk artist Mariel Buckley on Jan. 26 and the hauntingly beautiful vocals of folk singer-songwriter Abigail Lapell on April 12.

“Our OnStage Concerts are known for featuring rising stars and usually sell out quickly,” said Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “I am excited to share these immensely talented artists with our audiences.”

Cirque-lovers will be awed by two very different circus shows.

All the way from Australia, Casting Off on Oct. 29 is a disarming and hilarious circus show by three women about living on the edge. Relaxed, personal and fantastically inappropriate, Casting Off is circus that will make you laugh and cry simultaneously.

Blizzard by Flip Fabrique on Feb. 24 is an homage to Quebec winters with performers at the peak of their art and outstanding visual poetry, Blizzard promises to blow away everything in its path.

Award-winning comedian Steve Paterson is coming to town with festive funnies on Dec. 1 in The Debaters Live on Tour Holiday Special.

Vernon’s favourite annual comedy tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! promises another night of laughter on March 9 with headliner Elvira Kurt.

For more information on ticket sales and special packages, click here.