Comedian Lachlan Patterson one night only at Vernon's Towne Theatre

Castanet and Train Wreck Comedy present a night of comedy June 15 at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

Lachlan Patterson is said to be one of the funniest comedians working today.

Patterson is best known for his appearance on NBC's Last Comic Standing, where he was runner-up in a field of more than 1,000 comedians.

"Born in Canada, he’s spent over 25 years entertaining audiences around the globe with his unique style of comedy and has built a reputation as one of the funniest in the business," says Train Wreck's Rob Balsdon.

Patterson is an alumnus of the Just For Laughs Montreal New Faces showcase in 2003, and was invited back to the festival in 2006.

In his latest comedy special, Dark White, (available on Tubi), Patterson delves into the many challenges he faces and how they have shaped his life.

With Television appearances on FX's Legit, Comedy Central's Tosh.0, The Tonight Show and Late Late Show, Patterson has earned himself a reputation as a standup comic.

The Vernon event is general admission and 19-plus.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and are available here.