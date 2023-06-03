Creative Chaos takes over Vernon rec centre, continues through weekend

Chaos has broken out at the Vernon Recreation Complex – Creative Chaos, that is.

Western Canada's largest artisan fair kicked off Friday and carries on today and Sunday.

“We've got 226 vendors coming from all across Canada, with the farthest being from Ontario,” says organizer Ingrid Baron.

“We've got 14 food trucks this year, which is the most ever.”

Vendors have everything from jewelry to woodwork to alcoholic beverages and everything in between.

Chaos is also a destination to find unique, one-of-a-kind items, as well as one of the biggest events kicking off summer in Vernon.

It attracts thousands of people over its three days.

“People got really creative over COVID, and now they want to sell it,” Baron says of Creative Chaos' 46th year.

Creative Chaos began in 1971 as a two-day art exhibition of porcelain and ceramics and was held in the rec centre in the auditorium.

The following year, it expanded to three days and included food, demonstrations of weaving, arts, pottery, dance and singing. Local schools were approached to display their artwork.

The Creative Chaos Society is a non-profit organization run by volunteers.

Months of time, planning and energy are spent year round to produce the annual event.

The original intention of the founding members was to allow the public access to all styles of arts and crafts.