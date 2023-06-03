RDNO purchases waterfront property on Swan Lake, preserving habitat and maintaining rowing club home

Photo: RDNO

More Vernon area lakefront property will be kept in a natural state.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a lakefront property on the east side of Swan Lake, solidifying its status as a nature reserve and keeping it accessible to the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club.

“This marks a significant achievement in the RDNO’s ongoing efforts to preserve and protect natural spaces and important habitats in Greater Vernon,” the RDNO said Friday.

The 1.8-hectare property, at 7710 Lochdale Rd., was originally purchased in 1968 by Dr. Laurance Theodore Jordan, who had a prominent practice in Vernon for more than 50 years.

After his passing, Jordan’s sons were tasked with deciding what to do with the property and wanted to honour his passion for nature and bird watching.

The rowing club has made it their home for decades, and the family didn't want to displace them, so they approached the RDNO to see if there was interest in acquiring the land as a nature reserve for public use.

Swan Lake is identified as an area of high conservation value that does not have significant existing protection within the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan, making this a fitting addition to the RDNO’s land inventory.

The wetlands that border the lake are home to ducks, waterfowl, marsh birds, mammals and amphibians. Birds migrate to the lake in the spring and fall, including American white pelicans and trumpeter swans.

Great blue herons can also been seen fishing at the lake.

Together with Ducks Unlimited, the RDNO also owns the Swan Lake Nature Reserve at the south end of the lake, as well as the property south of the new, fittingly named Jordan Nature Reserve.

The VRDBC will retain access to the property while ensuring that the lakefront property will be protected.

"We are thrilled to have acquired the Jordan Nature Reserve to ensure its protection for generations to come," said Bob Fleming, chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

"This acquisition highlights our commitment to environmental stewardship and showcases the spirit of collaboration between the RDNO, the Jordan family, and the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club in achieving a common goal."