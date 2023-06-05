Bollywood Bang to raise funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital cancer centre

Photo: Bollywood Bang

Bollywood Bang is almost here.

The celebration of Indian culture takes place June 10 at the Vernon Curling Club.

Bollywood Bang promises to be one of the most colourful fundraising events in Vernon, and time is running out to purchase tickets for the legacy event in honour of former city councillor Dalvir Nahal.

“It was her last wish that funds be raised for the (Vernon Jubilee Hospital) McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Care Centre,” says Ranvir Nahal.

The tribute event includes new elements, including a Bollywood Bazaar, live art, and a 360 photo booth.

“Join us for what is promising to be a magical evening, the coming together of a community to celebrate its diversity, celebrate Bollywood Bang’s founder, and simply enjoy an unparalleled party – all while raising funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital,” Ranvir says.

Tickets are $200 per person or $1,600 a table and include:

An evening full of culture, community and connection for a cause

Tributes to the founder

Authentic Indian cuisine with appetizers, dinner and dessert

Live painting by a local artist

Silent and live auctions

Complimentary wine per table and premium bar selections

VIP services

Ballon pop and 50/50 raffles

For more information and tickets, click here.