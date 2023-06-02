Students under hold and secure as police investigate suspicious incident at Vernon school

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.
Police are stationed outside Vernon's Clarence Fulton Secondary School as they investigate a suspicious incident.
There are unconfirmed reports of fireworks or some sort of small explosion happening inside the school.
Students are under a hold and secure until the scene is cleared.
Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and School District 22 for further details.
ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.
Vernon's Clarence Fulton Secondary is under a 'hold and secure' as police investigate a suspicious object on the school grounds.
RCMP are on the scene, and students are being held inside the building until an all-clear is given, the school confirms.
"There is no direct threat to any of students," a school spokesperson says.
A Fulton parent tells Castanet the "bomb squad" has been called in.
Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.