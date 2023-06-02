Hold and secure lifted at Fulton Secondary in wake of suspicious incident

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

A hold and secure at Fulton Secondary School has been lifted.

Principal Mike Edgar says the measure was a precaution while RCMP investigated a potential threat.

"Within a short period of time, the RCMP advised that the situation was under control and the additional security was lifted. Students will continue with normal routines as per usual," Edgar said in a letter to parents.

"Student safety is our first priority. There was no direct threat to the safety and well being of our students. If your student has questions, please reassure them that the RCMP and the school worked together to deal with the situation and ensure they were safe at all times."

Edgar says students and staff responded appropriately, and the hold and secure was implemented in an orderly fashion.

Edgar did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Police are stationed outside Vernon's Clarence Fulton Secondary School as they investigate a suspicious incident.

There are unconfirmed reports of fireworks or some sort of small explosion happening inside the school.

Students are under a hold and secure until the scene is cleared.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and School District 22 for further details.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

Vernon's Clarence Fulton Secondary is under a 'hold and secure' as police investigate a suspicious object on the school grounds.

RCMP are on the scene, and students are being held inside the building until an all-clear is given, the school confirms.

"There is no direct threat to any of students," a school spokesperson says.

A Fulton parent tells Castanet the "bomb squad" has been called in.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.