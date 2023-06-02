Smokin' good time set for Vernon Ribfest at O'Keefe Historic Ranch

Photo: Ribfest

Details have been sorted out for the Vernon Ribfest, coming up July 7-9 at O'Keefe Historic Ranch.

Organizer Elaine Gallagher says three ribbers will be taking part – Boss Hog BBQ, Gator BBQ, and Grizzly BBQ.

There will be live music all three days with bands including Dirt Road Kings, Rob Dinwoodie, PoundSign, Rockanagan, and Young'Uns.

Sunday morning, Dinwoodie will also host a cowboy church event.

O'Keefe guest experience co-ordinator Diane Llewelyn-Jones says admission to the ranch is by donation, and the ribbers will be set up in the pavillion/gazebo area of the heritage village.

There will also be a magician to keep the kids entertained, as well as all the grounds of the village to explore.