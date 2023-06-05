Vernon museum to temporarily close for improvements

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Museum & Archives will temporarily close its doors this summer.

The museum will close June 16 to Aug. 8.

The closure is so improvements can be made to washrooms, curatorial spaces, and some public areas.

The improvements are coming thanks to a provincial grant.

“Aging pipes and the need for greater accessibility and workspace functionality have resulted in the need for improvements,” the museum says.

The renovations will be carried out by Sawchuk Developments.

The museum says the improvements will allow it to continue providing services to the public until it moves into the forthcoming Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

The current building was constructed in 1967, in time for the Canada's Centennial, the museum says.

The archives will also be closed during the renovations, but people requiring remote reference services can contact head of archives, Gwyneth Evans, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-550-3140.