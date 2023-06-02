Armstrong officially opens new City Hall

For the first time in 108 years, Armstrong has a new City Hall.

On Thursday, the North Okanagan community officially opened the building that replaced its original 1916 City Hall located across the street.

“We had our inaugural council meeting here 108 years to the day after the formation of the city,” Mayor Joe Cramer said. “We have been operational here for about three months, and it is a wonderful building.”

The new hall is large enough to house all city staff and has room to grow.

The entrance has 25-foot ceilings held up by massive logs that were personally selected by former mayor Chris Pieper, who was also in attendance for the opening.

Cramer said incorporating the wood features is a nod to the logging history of Armstrong.

“Logging was a big part of Armstrong in the early 1900s. We tried to pay a little tribute to the history of our town,” he said.

Pieper, who served multiple terms as a councillor and then mayor, said it was a team effort to get the new building constructed.

“I'm overwhelmed by the community support we have had,” Pieper said.

Landscaping around the building has yet to be completed, but plans are to use xeriscaping, which will use a minimal amount of water.

The new City Hall also has numerous green initiatives.

“The building is going to be comprised of locally sourced BC wood, which is considered a renewable resource and has a low carbon footprint extraction value relative to a steel building,” CAO Dawn Low said during the construction period.

The roofing system is comprised of architectural metal panels that have a 50-year life expectancy, making them a far superior option to conventional asphalt shingle or torched-on roof assemblies.

The new building also uses electric water heaters over natural gas and all of the windows are high efficiency rated, which results in reduced cooling and heating demands.