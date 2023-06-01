Orange Door campaign benefits North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

Photo: The Home Depot

Vernon's Home Depot is backing North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society with its Orange Door campaign.

The drive, on now until June 25, is raising funds in support of local at-risk and homeless youth.

Customers can donate at OrangeDoorProject.ca or the checkout, with 100% of funds staying local.

Home Depot's support since 2014 has created a significant social impact on the community, says NOYFSS executive director Dean Francks.

Programs provide at-risk-youth in the North Okanagan with a non-threatening environment and skill building tools to reduce high-risk behaviours and create opportunities for success.

The Orange Door Project supports 126 organizations committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

The Home Depot Canada Foundation has committed $125 million by 2030.

"Youth homelessness continues to be on the rise in Canada, and now more than ever youth need support. issues youth experiencing homelessness face daily are complex, and require holistic approaches and wrap-around community support. They need a safe place to live. They need access to support services that will help them create healthy pathways to exit homelessness," organizers say.

NOYFSS provides free, educational groups and counselling services for youth in high-risk situations, including those living on their own or facing homelessness.

"The supports often help solidify proper and safe housing, giving youth in our community the best opportunity to succeed, despite the circumstances of their situation."