Live music series kicking off at Mackie Lake House

Photo: Mackie Lake House by Vernon Tourism

Live music is back at Mackie Lake House with the Music at Mackie Summer Concert Series returning this month.

Kicking off the concert series, on June 30, is Clanna Morna, a Celtic trio from Victoria. Throughout the summer six concerts will be played.

Following the Celtic kick-off, on July 7 Amy Bishop will take the stage. Next up is Under the Rocks on July 28, and Cole Bradley on August 11, then Laurie Kerr and Bobby Cameron on August 18. Closing the season will be Josh + Bex Music.

“We’re thrilled to see a great mix of musicians who will make their debut at Mackie Lake House, as well as some who are returning for the second or even the third time,” says House manager Valerie Cherwoniak.

“We love choosing musical talents who will have the crowd tapping their feet and offering a standing ovation.”

Tickets are available from Ticketseller, for $40 per show, to purchase click here. A new option for this season is what Mackie House is calling a ‘Punch Pass’. People can purchase a block of 5 or 6 tickets and get $5 off each one.

“It can be used as a season subscription to see most—or all— of the shows; the holder can use it to bring a different guest to the concerts of their choice, or it’s a great option to plan some date nights.” Explains Mackie House.

Punch Passes are on sale until June 25, and can only be purchased through Mackie Lake House. Interested people can call 250-545-1019, or email [email protected].

The summer concert series take place on different Friday evenings throughout the summer, at the 1910 registered heritage site. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at each concert with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. People are welcome to bring a picnic dinner, but are asked to leave their alcohol at home. Visit the cash bar for drinks, and the concession stand for snacks.

Smoking is not permitted on site at Mackie House.