RCMP asked to investigate after allegations beer being sold in Vernon apartment vending machine

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has referred the matter of a vending machine allegedly dispensing beer in Vernon to the RCMP.

After a tip about the machine at The Royal apartments, a ministry spokesperson confirms operating such a vending machine is illegal.

"The LCRB (Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Board) confirms that the vending machine is not linked to any government-issued liquor licence or special-event permit," a spokesperson said in an email.

"A vending machine would also not allow appropriate age verification."

In B.C., it is illegal to sell beer, wine or liquor without a licence or special-event permit, the ministry adds.

"Food Primary, Liquor Primary and Manufacturer licensees are permitted to use automated liquor dispensing systems in their service areas, but only if the liquor being dispensed from the system comes from the original containers purchased from an authorized source and they follow a set of rules that are outlined in their terms and conditions handbooks."

Automated liquor dispensing systems is any other area are prohibited.

The ministry says the matter has been referred to police for investigation.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for additional information.