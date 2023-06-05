83rd annual Ceremonial Review for Vernon's 1705 cadets

Photo: Wayne Emde

Cadets from 1705 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (BC Dragoons) held their 83rd annual Ceremonial Review at the Vernon Military Camp last week, in front of a large crowd of family and friends.

Reviewing officer for the parade was Francois Arseneault, whose connection to the cadet program began in the late 1970s and continues with his role as curator of Vernon's Cadet Museum.

Awards were presented to cadets who had achieved excellence in a number of areas of cadet training, from attendance, to dress and deportment, participation in optional activities, marksmanship, and leadership.

Arseneault praised the cadets for their commitment and thanked the parents who took the time to drive their teens to weekly parades and other activities.

After the parade, guests were treated to refreshments and the cadets explained their activities at a number of display centres.

Next week's parade, the final one of the year, will see a change of command as Capt. Maria Brunskill hands over leadership of the corps to Capt. Lisa Devine.