Funtastic opens up beverage garden to accompanied minors

Photo: Funtastic

It could be a sign of more relaxed attitudes about alcohol consumption, or it could be that more ball players these days are parents.

Either way, the beer garden at Vernon's Funtastic slo-pitch tournament and music festival will be open to children this summer – accompanied by a parent or guardian, of course.

Funtastic uses the term 'beverage garden' to announce that it will now be "family friendly" until 7 p.m. each day of the event.

"Underaged guests must be accompanied by someone 19+ ... check out the games, vendors, music and activities," Funtastic says.

The annual celebration of sport and music happens over the Canada Day long weekend – June 30-July 3.

Centred as usual on the DND grounds at the top of Hospital Hill, the music component of the festival features three nights of live bands.

Friday: Chase the Bear, the Hip Replacements, Yellow Brick Road

Saturday: Dirt Road Kings, Kadooh, Tyler Joe Miller

Sunday: Headway, Shawn Lightfoot Band, Youg'uns

"We've really focused on local this year," says society president Jamie Austin.

The tournament and music festival attract thousands of people, making Funtastic one of the major events of the summer.

Funtastic, in turn, donates profits back into local non-profit sports and recreation programs.