Work set to begin on new backcountry chalet in Silver Star Provincial Park

Photo: Vernon Snowmobile Association Work will begin this summer on a new Vernon Snowmobile Association chalet.

The Vernon Snowmobile Association will begin construction on a new Silver Star chalet next month.

The group received a $100,000 provincial grant through the Destination Development Fund to replace the aging structure in Silver Star Provincial Park.

Along with other grants and community donations from Tolko, Cedar Solutions and Millworks, BDM Motorsports and Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, the funds will allow the VSA to begin building the new chalet.

The original structure was built in 1967 and had reached the end of its serviceable life.

It was demolished last fall.

The VSA has scheduled a construction weekend on July 8-9 and is seeking volunteer help to get the project started.

Volunteer registration can be done by emailing [email protected].

In addition, the group is seeking additional contributions from local businesses of materials or labour.

The new chalet will always be unlocked and can be used any backcountry users – from snowmobilers and snowshoers in the winter, to mountain bikers and hikers in the summer.

The VSA is the oldest operating snowmobile club in B.C., having been formed in 1967, the year the old chalet was built.