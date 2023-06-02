City of Vernon crews to finish 27th Avenue project starting June 7

Photo: City of Vernon

A detour will be required for a portion of Vernon's 27th Avenue between 37th and 39th streets while crews upgrade storm infrastructure.

The timeline has been adjusted for the completion of this project, the City of Vernon says.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews will return to complete storm infrastructure upgrades in the area.

The work is anticipated to be completed by June 9, however, the timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative travel route. Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Some travel delays should be expected; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Motorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.