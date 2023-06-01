Second fire in three days for BX department - no burning, reminds chief

Photo: Castanet file photo

Bill Wacey is dumbfounded that people are still conducting open burns despite the hot, dry conditions – not to mention a ban on such activities.

The BX-Swan Lake fire chief says crews have been called to two fires in three days sparked by homeowners using propane torches to burn weeds on their property.

Crews were called out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home at the north end of Pleasant Valley Road after a juniper hedge was set ablaze.

“He burned up a good chunk of the hillside,” Wacey said.

Once crews arrived, the fire was quickly extinguished, but Wacey said it had the potential to be much more severe.

“The wind had dropped or it certainly would have gotten a whole lot worse,” Wacey said. “There is a lot of juniper in that area and it went straight towards his house. If the wind had continued, there was potential for a lot more damage.

“It is dumbfounding to me that people are still being stupid when it comes to this kind of stuff.”

They are also breaking the law. There is a ban on everything but campfires, Wacey reminds.

“You are not allowed to use burn barrels, you are not allowed to use tiger torches, you shouldn't be doing any of that sort of stuff. The burn season is 31st of October to the 30th of April,” he said.

Wacey says the only time burns are allowed is with a special permit that would be issued through the fire department, “but we don't hand those out unless it is pretty life threatening, especially now, given the weather.”