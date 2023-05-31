Township of Spallumcheen surveys agriculture industry on impacts of extreme heat

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

Spallumcheen wants to know how farmers are being affected by extreme heat.

While not mentioning the words climate change, the township asks the agricultural community to share their experiences.

An online survey is currently open and will close June 9.

"Extreme heat can have devastating impacts on the farms in our community," says Mayor Christine Fraser.

"This extreme heat risk assessment and mapping project stems from concerns council has heard from agricultural producers in the area and will help us prepare for future emergencies."

Input gathered in the survey will be used to help assess extreme heat risks in the rural community and create a map that shows where it is most vulnerable.

"The recent climb in temperatures in the region and across B.C. is a reminder that the weather in the region is changing rapidly. The average temperature of the region is predicted to continue increasing over the next 30 years, and will increase the risk of wildfire, flooding and landslides," the township says.

Spallumcheen is "especially vulnerable to these risks because of its large land base and strong agricultural sector," the township adds.

The risk mapping will also focus on the natural environment and municipal infrastructure, such as roads and water systems.

"Rising temperatures impact the health and safety of everyone in our community. It's especially concerning for the farms that many people in the township depend on for their livelihoods," the survey states.

Information gathered from the survey will "help to prepare for future emergencies and help farmers protect their crops and livestock."

It asks if extreme heat events have affected farm operations, and if so, how severe the impact has been.

You can take the survey here, or hard copies are available at the municipal hall.