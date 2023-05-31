Locals praise neighbours who fought Highway 97 wildfire overnight

Locals say had it not been for residents fighting the Salmon River fire themselves, things could have been much worse.

Lory Schweb says the fire started before 12:45 a.m., and BC Wildfire Service crews didn't show up for hours.

Residents fought the fire themselves while authorities debated whose jurisdiction it was in, said one local surveying the scene along Highway 97 Wednesday morning.

"While they were arguing, the fire was burning and growing," the woman told Castanet.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says while the fire was outside CSRD's fire protection area, the Silver Creek Fire Department was called in until wildfire crews could arrive.

The Silver Creek team was dispatched about 1:15 a.m., the CSRD said Wednesday, although Schweb, who lives directly across the highway, says fire trucks didn't arrive until 3 a.m.

"Silver Creek would have come sooner, but they had to wait for approval from forestry," she says.

"The whole side of hill was engulfed in flames and the wind was blowing steady, causing fire to spread quickly."

Schweb says she was "disappointed" by the response.

"Why does it take so long to receive help? Thankfully locals were on scene."

The locals "are the real heroes here," she added.

Several residents credited local Russ Munsey and another man with using heavy equipment to create fire breaks and slow its spread under windy conditions in which the fire was growing rapidly.

"Members of the Silver Creek Fire Department worked closely with local residents to fight the fire. Some of the residents had access to heavy equipment, which was used to build fire guards to keep the blaze from spreading," the CSRD said.

"That's just who he is, he will help anyone," Schweb said of Munsey.

"It could have just been so much worse."

Dag Sharman with BC Hydro confirmed a tree came down on a distribution line at source of the fire.

Power was still out to the local area for the protection of fire crews. About 30 customers were affected. Service was expected to be restored this afternoon.

The fire was brought under control shortly after noon.

A few residences in the area were evacuated overnight, but residents were allowed to return home Wednesday morning.