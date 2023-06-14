Urgent need for blood as Castanet reporter rolls up her sleeve

Chelsey Mutter

Canadian Blood Services has put out an urgent call for blood and plasma donations during national Blood Donation Week.

It's hoping to fill 150,000 open appointments as the country’s blood inventory faces challenges.

And, if you've never given blood before, don't be worried. It's not scary or painful – as Castanet found out first hand.

First-time donors are “treated like VIPs,” says CBS.

They’re given a first-time donor sticker to signal nurses to take things a little slower and provide a lot of explanation.

Bridgette Bond recounted her first experience giving blood, saying she was nervous and started to feel faint. She said nurses rushed to make sure she was OK, and put a cold compress on her forehead.

“Everybody here makes you feel so comfortable ... if you are nervous, voice it, because they'll go above and beyond for you,” says Bond.

“If you're already feeling a little bit, you know, shaky or you feel like maybe you haven't eaten enough, they'll make sure that you have food, you have some sugar, you have some water ... they definitely take care of you.”

Before going to donate, donors are encouraged to eat a big meal and drink lots of water.

Canadian Blood Services says only two per cent of eligible donors give blood, despite the high need.

“If you were looking at a cancer patient, it could take up to eight donors for one treatment. For an accident victim, it could take up to 52,” CBS spokesperson Niki Randall explained.

“It really depends on the needs of the individual, but there's a lot of donors needed often to help one individual.”

Blood services collects approximately 450 ml of blood from each donor. Once that amount has been collected, the machine will automatically stop drawing blood.

Donors are then given their pick of a multitude of snacks and drinks: juice, chips, cookies, water and more to help donors replenish.

Bond says she thinks of her family when donating, and how she would want them to have a supply of blood if needed.

“Just knowing the need is out there, and I can give it for free. I have so much of it. Why not give it to people who need it?” she said.

Donors are asked to take an eligibility quiz before going to donate.

Anyone who’s unsure if they are eligible to donate blood can call 1-888-2(DONATE) and ask to speak to a nurse. They will be able to determine eligibility before booking an appointment.

To donate, visit blood.ca call 188-2-DONATE, or download the GiveBlood app.