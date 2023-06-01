Bold bear spotted in Coldstream backyard

Contributed

Kimberley Amirault-Ryan says her recent backyard visitor was "kind of cute."

She spotted the young bear on her Coldstream property Tuesday afternoon.

Amirault-Ryan was speaking to her mother on the phone when she saw the bear.

This isn't the first time she's seen a bear on her property this week. Amirault-Ryan says she saw a bear in her front yard on Sunday as well.

"He was pretty young ... he's got burrs all over him, and he looks like there's things sticking out the side of him," she said.

"He was, it was kind of cute."

Amirault-Ryan didn't get a good look at the bear on Sunday, but thinks it's possible it's the same one.

So far, the bear hasn't been aggressive and seems to be making its way through the neighbourhood, close to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

She thinks it might be a young bear coming out of its first winter hibernation, looking for food.

"They'll go along from our house along the waterfront is what they're doing, and they're just checking out whether people have barbecues, or whatever, to see if there's food around."

This isn't anything new to the community.

Amirault-Ryan says she typically sees bears in her area, but two in three days was a surprise.

The BC Conservation Officer Service annually reminds residents to not leave bear attractants outdoors and to not interact with the wild animals.