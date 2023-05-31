Rolls up rim and then out with brand new Volkswagen prize from Tim Hortons

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Marty Eckert rolled up the rim – and now he's rolling out in a brand-new Volkswagen.

The Armstrong resident and his family picked up the fully loaded, 2023 Volkswagen Taos, Wednesday morning at their local Tim Hortons.

A sense of community was present at the gifting. Angela Sparrow, with Vernon Volkswagen, says she’s known Eckert a long time, and even sold him and his family a few vehicles.

“It's an amazing feeling. I've known Marty for well over 30 years – so the whole family. It's an amazing feeling for Marty, for myself, and for Vernon Volkswagen, for Armstrong.”

Eckert says he’s not sure what he’s going to do with the vehicle yet, being that he already has one. But on Wednesday morning, he was “feeling pretty good.”

He says the win didn’t feel real until today, even though he knew he had won in March.

“I was sitting on my couch one night, and had a bunch of rolls to do. So I was rolling them up, and I won a few coffees and stuff, and on the last roll, I won the car,” he recalled.

“I didn't think it was real. I had to call my wife to double check. And she verified ‘Yeah, you won the car.’ It was pretty wild.”

“To be here with someone winning the grand prize, after the years of work we did to sort of evolve the program, It's amazing to be here,” said Matt Moore, Tim Hortons COO.

Sparrow says the vehicle is hard to come by for people willing to pay full price, let alone those getting it for free.

“They were sold out the minute they hit the lot. They're gone,” she said.

The SUV is worth $40,000 and is one of 15 up for grabs in the contest.