Vernon  

Accused in Coldstream arson to set date for trial June 12

Arson accused to stand trial

The man charged in an arson fire that destroyed a Coldstream mansion in 2022 has been ordered to stand trial.

Matthew Eric Mason will next appear in BC Supreme Court June 12 to set a date for trial.

The order follows a preliminary hearing in Vernon that wrapped up this week, confirms Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Earlier this month, Mason re-elected to be tried by judge and jury. He had originally elected to be tried by judge alone.

Mason is charged in the January 2022 blaze that destroyed the Hawthorne Place home.

