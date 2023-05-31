Police swarm for report of gunfire in Spallumcheen, but no weapon found

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police responded in force to reports of gunfire in Spallumcheen Saturday night.

About 10:10 p.m., police received a report that a person had shot at another person with a firearm on a rural property on Hullcar Road, says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Local officers were assisted by members of the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

One person was taken into custody safely and without incident, says Terleski.

"Through the course of the investigation, no firearm was recovered nor any evidence that would indicate a shooting had taken place," he adds.

The arrested individual was held in custody for a brief period and later released without charges.