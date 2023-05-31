Vernon chooses architect for new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

An architect has been selected for Vernon's new Active Living Centre.

The city's request for proposals closed April 28, and following a review and interview process, Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd. of Calgary was selected to enter integrated project delivery negotiations.

"Group2 brings over a decade of IPD experience and extensive experience designing similar recreation facilities," the City of Vernon says.

Additionally, the RFP for general contractor services closed on May 12, and is expected to be awarded early in June.

Procurement for the remaining IPD partners (consultants and major trades) will be released via RFP in coming weeks.

Colliers Project Leaders was chosen in April as IPD advisor for the project.

Integrated project delivery merges all involved parties into a single, shared multi-party contract in place of the traditional design-bid-build relationship.

A four-month validation phase will provide preliminary design, intensive cost estimating, and an agree-upon target cost for the project.

Additional public consultation will take place between June and December to help refine the final design of the facility.

An October 2022 referendum approved borrowing of up to $121 million for the project.

Its projected opening date is September 2026.