Wildfire starts overnight along Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland

Photo: Don MacLennan

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

A Castanet reader who says they were the first on scene at a wildfire along Highway 97 overnight says it's believed a tree that was blown down onto power lines is the cause.

The fire started about midnight near the intersection of Salmon River Road.

"I was the first one there, and it was 20 feet around, used my fire extinguisher on it, but the wind just pushed it up into the tree line in minutes," says Don MacLennan.

"From 20 feet around to what you see in the pictures took less than 45 minutes," he says.

Photo: Kevin MacGillivray

ORIGINAL: 5:50 a.m.

A new wildfire was spotted overnight in the North Okanagan.

Truck driver Kevin MacGillivray says the fire was burning along Highway 97 near the intersection of Salmon River Road, between Vernon and Falkland.

The fire does not yet show up on the BC Wildfire Service map.

It is believed to have started some time before 2 a.m.

Spots of fire could be seen burning along the highway and moving upon the hill on the northbound side of the highway.

At least one tree could be seen candling.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or response to it.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.