Wildfire along Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland now under control

Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire along Highway 97 near Salmon River Road is under control.

That means it will not spread any further due to suppression efforts.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the fire sparked overnight along Highway 97 near Salmon River Road was outside CSRD's fire protection area, but the Silver Creek Fire Department was called in by BC Wildfire until it could get personnel on scene.

Crews arrived about 1:15 a.m.

The CSRD confirms the fire was likely being started by a downed hydro line, which ignited a barn.

"Members of the Silver Creek Fire Department worked closely with local residents to fight the fire. Some of the residents had access to heavy equipment, which was used to build fire guards to keep the blaze from spreading," the CSRD said Wednesday.

A few residences in the area were tactically evacuated by RCMP, but residents are now allowed to return to their homes.

"Working together, our firefighters and these local residents did an excellent job of containment," says Derek Sutherland, team leader of protective services for the CSRD.

Wildfire Service personnel remain on scene, and the Silver Creek Fire Department has been released from the site.

Power is reported to be out in the localized area.

Contributed

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning along Highway 97 at Salmon River Road is now considered held.

That means it is no longer likely to spread beyond its boundaries under current conditions.

It is estimated to have burned four hectares.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

A wildfire burning along Highway 97 near Salmon River Road is now listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

While its size is listed as zero hectares, a term usually used to describe spot fires, images from the scene show what appears to be a much larger fire.

As of daylight, it appears to be smouldering in brush along the highway.

We'll continue to update as more information becomes available.

Photo: Don MacLennan

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

A Castanet reader who says they were the first on scene at a wildfire along Highway 97 overnight says it's believed a tree that was blown down onto power lines is the cause.

The fire started about midnight near the intersection of Salmon River Road.

"I was the first one there, and it was 20 feet around, used my fire extinguisher on it, but the wind just pushed it up into the tree line in minutes," says Don MacLennan.

"From 20 feet around to what you see in the pictures took less than 45 minutes," he says.

Photo: Kevin MacGillivray

ORIGINAL: 5:50 a.m.

A new wildfire was spotted overnight in the North Okanagan.

Truck driver Kevin MacGillivray says the fire was burning along Highway 97 near the intersection of Salmon River Road, between Vernon and Falkland.

The fire does not yet show up on the BC Wildfire Service map.

It is believed to have started some time before 2 a.m.

Spots of fire could be seen burning along the highway and moving upon the hill on the northbound side of the highway.

At least one tree could be seen candling.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or response to it.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.