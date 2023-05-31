Vernon residents see first hand how city is spending millions

Photo: Tracey Prediger Capital Works Open House

The City of Vernon’s capital works open house attracted close to 100 curious people on Tuesday night.

Tables of blueprints and easels of conceptual drawings lined the walls of the Vernon Recreation Centre. Project teams were on hand to review designs and answer questions.

Rod and Lorraine McNaueal live in a condo on Alexis Park Drive. Drainage improvements are planned all around their complex, and Rod wanted to know how he’ll be able to get around with the roads torn up.

“Is it going to be like a horseshoe all around us with one way in and out?” he asked.

He left satisfied his access wouldn't be as restricted as he thought.

“I think people are generally just interested to learn about the work that is happening around the city,” says Mark Dowhaniuk, manager of infrastructure.

He’s proud of the diversity of projects underway and the public’s interest.

“We’ve had lots of people come by and look at Polson Park Naturalization and naturally people want to know about the Active Living Centre,” he says.

People are now envisioning how the projects will affect them, whether it’s because of their proximity to the work being done, or how they’ll use the improvements.

For Marta Green, her visit was to point out a potential problem along the 32nd Avenue multi use path near 21 Street. She says she already sees young cyclists swerving into traffic to avoid a bulge in the road by Beairsto Elementary, and knows the path system will bring more bikers.

“I would fix the problem caused by previous projects and put it into the scope of the current project,” she says.

Since 2013, a cumulative 1.9% infrastructure levy has been included in city taxes. According to a previous press release by the city, the money collected is “directed entirely and immediately toward infrastructure that is now becoming visible in our city.”