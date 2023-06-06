Spongebob the Musical comes to Vernon Secondary School stage

Photo: VSS

Something yellow and porous is soon to be spotted at Vernon Secondary School.

No ideas what the show will be? Here's a hint: Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

That’s right, SpongeBob Square Pants is coming to VSS as students stage a production of Spongebob the Musical.

“I love this show,” says VSS drama teacher Laurie Anne Lorge. “The adorable factor is off the chart, and it is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a tap in your toe.”

The show runs June 8-10 and 14-16 at 7 p.m. at VSS's Theatre on the Hill. A matinee is set for June 10 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at the door.

The musical is a playful take on the popular kids cartoon. Fans will recognize the undersea town Bikini Bottom setting.

“But you don’t have to be familiar with the cartoon to understand the show,” says Lorge.

“In essence, it is about friendship, and positivity, and stepping up to use your unique talents to make a difference. What a fantastic message for high school students, and for all of us, really.”

Developed in 2017, the stage production was popular on Broadway and boasts an impressive list of contributors: the book by Kyle Jarrow, and song writing credits from the likes of Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Stephen Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.