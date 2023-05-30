Vernon Ribfest to be weekend of great music and sticky goodness

Photo: Vernon RibFest

Vernon RibFest 2023 is shaping up to be a smokin’ good time at O’Keefe Ranch the weekend of July 7- 9.

The three day festival is being billed as an event created by community members for the community and promises to offer something for everyone.

There are plenty of family-oriented activities planned to go along with great food from professional ribbers and some not so professional pit bosses, with a media BBQ contest.

All of this with a full weekend of live music and entertainers.

This rain or shine festival will be held at O'Keefe Historic Ranch (9380 Hwy 97N Vernon, BC) with plenty of free parking available.

Admission is by recommended donation, with proceeds from the door going to support O’Keefe Ranch. There will also be a chance to buy reserved seating for parties of eight or more.

Because Ribfest is more than a month away, there are still sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. More RibFest information including a full line-up of performances can be found here.