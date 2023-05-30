Refresh for Vernon's rainbow crosswalk planned for June 14

Photo: Jon Manchester

Downtown Vernon's rainbow crosswalk will get a refresh June 14.

Work on the crosswalk hit a small speed bump earlier this month when the City of Vernon said the revitalization work would take longer than anticipated due to the condition of the asphalt at the 30th Avenue crossing.

"After we began removing the existing markings, we found the asphalt surface was not in a condition that would allow for a successful re-application," Ian Adkins, the city's roads, drainage and airport manager, said May 12.

"The surface will need to be replaced under the crosswalk before new markings can be re-applied."

The city now says next steps will include a temporary detour while crews work on the road surface June 1.

The road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. between 33rd and 34th streets.

Application of new crosswalk markings is tentatively scheduled for June 14, weather permitting.