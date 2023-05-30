Mountain biker injured in Predator trails accident

Photo: VFRS

Location services only work when your cellphone battery still has power.

That's a reminder Vernon Fire Rescue Services would like to share after a mountain biker was injured on the Predator trails Tuesday afternoon.

About 1:40 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to find an injured cyclist on the trails south of Predator Ridge.

After locating the subject, firefighters confirmed a single rider had been injured in an incident.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says fire crews were able to secure the individual and transport the subject off the trails to a waiting ambulance.

VFRS says having a cellphone that it is fully charged is one way of preparing for your trip as as weather warms and more people head out on trails for a hike or bike.

This can help emergency responders locate you should an emergency occur.