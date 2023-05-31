A closer look at your City of Vernon property tax bill

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's time to pay the taxman.

And if you own property in the City of Vernon, you've likely received your 2023 tax notice.

While city council approved a 4.48% tax increase in April, your tax bill may have gone up by quite a bit more.

That's because the assessed value of your home likely went up, too.

The BC Assessment Authority said in January that single-family homes in Vernon increased 9.4% on average, while strata properties saw an increase of 15.4%.

And since property taxes are based on assessed value, the bigger that increase, the more you pay.

"Homeowners throughout the Okanagan can generally expect to receive assessments that are up about 10% to 15% for houses, while condos and townhomes are up a bit higher,” Okanagan deputy assessor Tracy Wall said at the time.

When council adopted this year's tax hike, the city said the average homeowner would see an increase of $79.

But, when you factor in assessment increases that can vary greatly, and tax increases from other agencies that are collected by the city, such as the regional district, school, hospital and library taxes, you might be in for a surprise when you open your tax bill.

Increases totalling several hundred dollars are not uncommon.

The city says, based on the $679,452 average assessed value of residential properties, the homeowner would pay $3,243 in property tax (less home owner's grant).

A flyer sent out with the tax notices says the city "balances taxation and fee increases, and containing costs for programs and services," including factors from climate change to contract increases, and inflation.

The total tax bill breaks down as 56.5% municipal taxes, 27.4% school taxes, 8.2% RDNO, 5% hospital tax, and 2.9% library and other taxes.

Of the city's share, 7.6% is devoted to capital projects totalling $21,448,875, much of which is for replacing aging infrastructure.

Two of the biggest projects in Vernon have yet to make it on the books, but will have a big impact in coming years – those are the city's new Active Living Centre, and the RDNO's downtown Vernon cultural centre.

Policing is one of the biggest ticket line items at $11,858,676, while fire rescue services add up to $7,923,033.

The total tax requirement to fund what the city does is $51,632,242.

But it also gets you in the pocketbook with sewer user fees totalling $11,541,211.

The city has produced videos that help explain how taxes are calculated and used.

Taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. on July 4.